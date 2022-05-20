KayCyy Announces New Project After BIBLE Appears

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

After working with Kanye West on donda and teaming up with Fivio Foreign for several songs on his debut album BIBLE, KayCyy announced he now wants all eyes on him and revealed he will be releasing a new project on Sunday May 22 titled Get used to it.

The Kenyan-American rapper released a cinematic trailer to announce the project and revealed the EP cover art on Instagram. Joey Bada$$ notably took to KayCyy’s comments to show his support, writing simply, “Let’s go.

KayCyy recently got another massive co-sign from Nicki Minaj, who praised the rapper for her work on Fivio Foreign’s “On God” and “Hello.”

“Kayccy is [fire] on his two songs,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

KayCyy recently teamed up with Fivio for the latter’s visual accompaniment, featured in the music video for the single featuring Chlöe and Fivio.

get used to it comes after KayCyy released an album titled Ups and downs in 2021. Before that, he dropped his first project patient enough in 2020, which included appearances from Lil Baby and the late Lil Keed.

In an interview with Complex, KayCyy said her next batch of music will be louder and bigger than what came before.

“Stadium sounds. Big shit. It excites me,” he told the outlet. “And weird sounds that go more left than right. Like, ‘What is this? What did I just hear? It’s the kind of sounds I’m looking for, more than ordinary hip-hop. I mean, I still go for those, but even those sound different now. It’s more energy-driven and more fun.

Check out the trailer for get used to it below.

[Contenu intégré]

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.