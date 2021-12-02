Keanu Reeves and the particular training for John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves has a long career in action films behind him, yet he recently revealed that for the next chapter of John Wick’s adventures, he had to grapple with a particular and almost entirely new preparation for him.

Keanu Reeves: “The opening sequence of John Wick 4 it will be special “

As the wait for Matrix Resurrections, whose arrival in Italian cinemas is scheduled for 1 January 2022 and of which very little is still known but which, according to the protagonists, will be different from the three previous chapters, Keanu Reeves was also able to give some updates on the next film of the franchise of John Wick.

Interviewed by Esquire, the actor hinted that audiences can expect something very new for the character, at least in a couple of scenes. Although Reeves is well known in Hollywood for his physical preparation and for being one of the few actors who doesn’t need a stunt double for most of the action sequences he’s involved in, it seems that John Wick 4 forced him to a specific training for which he was not prepared: to go horseback riding.

“There is a sequence in John Wick 4, and I really hope it’s the opening sequence of the film, where we see John riding in the desert. My intention is to be able to make the horse run at full speed, ”said the actor.

Reeves explained that his experience in action films did not help much for that particular sequence, and that he was forced to a specific training in order to obtain the desired result. “I have ridden in the past – he declared – but I needed to train before shooting to reach the level I wanted”.

It is already thought of John Wick 5…

For John Wick fans, the date to mark on the calendar is May 27, 2022, in which the fourth chapter of the series is scheduled to be released. However, the good news doesn’t stop there, as Lionsgate – which produces the films in the franchise – has long announced that the fifth episode is expected to start filming early next year.

