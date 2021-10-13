Keanu Reeves in a Marvel movie? Here’s the bad news that will sadden the actor’s fans

A few days ago we gave you an account of the possible appearance of Keanu Reeves as Kraven the Hunter, one of the most long-lived and historical villain from Spider-Man.

The indiscretion had been reported The Illuminerdi, which spoke of an offer Sony would make to Reeves for the film currently in pre-production. However, yesterday Skyler Shuler, chief editor of The DisInsider, revealed on Twitter that he had learned that the actor had already done so. decline the offer months ago.

Just sharing what I was told, all this means is that The Illuminerdi was 100% accurate in their report that he was offered the role. https://t.co/EG1T3QLQNI – Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) February 11, 2021

For a long time there has been talk of a possible involvement of Reeves in a cinecomic, perhaps with a role directly linked to the characters Marvel. To the microphones of ComicBook.com about two years ago, as part of the promotion of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige had alluded to meetings with Reeves, explaining: “We talk to him about it for almost every movie we make, we always discuss the possibility with Keanu Reeves. I don’t know when and if he will join the UCM, but we absolutely want to understand what is the best way for this to happen ».

All that remains is to wait for updates on the project and the actor who will play Kraven the Hunter, born Sergei Nikolaevich Kravinoff, best known for his history Kraven’s last hunt. The new Sony movie from SpiderVerse will come later Venom with Tom Hardy and Morbius by Jared Leto, fresh from another, recent postponement to January 2022. It is described as an R-Rated feature film, halfway between Man on Fire And Logan.

In the past he had also made the name of JC Chandor (1981: Investigation in New York, Triple Frontier) as a possible director, starting with a script by Richard Wenk, but no real indiscretion about a possible lead actor had leaked. Kraven’s fans, even before this further denial, had expressed their preference on social media by choosing, as the ideal interpreter for the part, Karl Urban, New Zealand actor who starred in the reboot of Star Trek, in Thor: Ragnarok in the MCU (it was Skurge the Executor) and has carved out great fame as William “Billy” Butcher in the most recent Amazon serial The Boys.

And you, who would you see well for the role? Let us know, as always, in the comments!

Photo: Getty (Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic)

