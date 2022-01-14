Keanu Reeves reveals the names of the stars he asked for an autograph

Keanu Reeves he is one of the most beloved actors in the world and will sign millions of autographs in the space of a year. However, did he ask a star for a signature, perhaps at a young age? Well, the answer is yes. During the last episode of the The Colbert Questionert, the angle of Stephen Colbert in which the guest on duty answers various questions from the audience, the famous actor has in fact told two anecdotes concerning two autographs requested at a young age. The first concerns Lou Reed by the Velvet Underground.

But it wasn’t for me, it was for a friend, and he was really cool about it – recalled Reeves, speaking of the rocker. He wrote the autograph on a small piece of paper with a blue pen. It just said “Lou Reed”.

The second celeberity cited by Keanu Reeves has been George Calin, beloved and late comedian with whom the actor worked on the set of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

I think he wrote something like: “Dear Keanu, Vaffan ** lo!” – says Reeves. Initially I thought it was written for me but then I met other people to whom he had written the exact same message in his autograph! In any case, it was beautiful

Keanu Reeves he is currently involved in many projects and has many others in the pipeline for the future. In fact, it has recently arrived at the cinema Matrix Resurrections, fourth chapter of the beloved saga directed by Lana Wachowski (here our review). Also next year will return to the cinema too John Wick, another saga that sees him as the absolute protagonist.

In addition, Reeves will also have an important television role. It will in fact be the protagonist of the miniseries Hulu based on The Devil and the White City, a masterpiece by Erik Larson and produced by none other than Martin Scorsese And Leonardo Dicaprio (here all the details). In short, this is the year of Keanu!

