Keanu Reeves reveals who the only celebrities he’s asked for an autograph are (Thursday 13 January 2022) Keanu Reeves, interviewed by Stephen Colbert this Wednesday, revealed the names of the celebrity to which he has asked a autograph throughout his career. Keanu Reeves revealed the names of the two celebrity to which he has asked a autograph during a fun round of “The Colbert Questionert” on the occasion of his Wednesday appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Matrix Resurrections star revealed that the former was none other than Lou Reed of the Velvet Underground. “But it wasn’t for me, it was for a friend, and Lou was cool about it,” she recalled Reeves, speaking of the late rocker. “He did it on a small piece of paper with a blue pen. It just said, ‘Lou Reed.'” The … Read on movieplayer

Advertising





HuffPostItalia : Keanu Reeves donates 79% of Matrix fees to leukemia research – notojslawyer : RT @Elissa_Golberg: Another reason to ?? the very descent ???? ? #keanuReeves – Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his revenues for ‘Matrix’ to… – SmemOstella : #MatrixResurrections is not bad … yes, at times it seems that Keanu Reeves does not believe in it very much and for sure it is not the best … – Elissa_Golberg : Another reason to ?? the very descent ???? ? #keanuReeves – Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his revenues to ‘The Matrix’… – adriana75405273 : Keanu Reeves in Sanremo: Here’s how it really went –

Latest News from the network: Keanu Reeves Programming from 13 to 19 January From Thursday 13 January, Lana Wachowski’s Matrix Resurrections, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie – Anne Moss. Neo, back in the real world, is haunted by dreams and visions that he doesn’t …

How to legally stream Matrix Resurrections Matrix Resurrections is the highly anticipated fourth installment of the well-known science fiction saga. The film, with the inevitable Keanu Reeves in the role of Neo, she arrived in Italian cinemas on January 1, 2022. Given the pandemic situation, however, many people have given up on her vision. For those with a certain …

Keanu Reeves offers friends a trip to San Francisco for the world premiere of “Matrix: Resurrections” Corriere della Sera Keanu Reeves has done it again: pay a trip to friends and the Matrix team for the premiere of the film Elle Keanu Reeves, travel at his expense for friends and staff to the premiere of Matrix Resurrections Sky Tg24 Keanu Reeves more and more generous Radio Monte Carlo Keanu Reeves, extra luxury surprise for friends Her View full coverage on Google News Keanu Reeves reveals who the only celebrities he’s asked for an autograph are Keanu Reeves, interviewed by Stephen Colbert this Wednesday, revealed the names of celebrities he has asked for an autograph from throughout his career. Keanu Reeves revealed the names of the two …

Keanu Reeves more and more generous Keanu Reeves’ generosity is known to the general public. A final gesture from the Hollywood star was reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The actor paid for the trip, on a private jet, everyone is …









Keanu Reeves







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Keanu Reeves





