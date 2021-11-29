Keanu Reeves: “To join the MCU? An honor”, but is it possible?

We will never see Keanu Reeves, protagonist of Matrix, Constantine, John Wick and many other successful films, become part of the most successful cinematic universe of the Nerd world of the last 15 years? The possibilities multiply, passing from the rumors of the fans to the statements of Keanu during a recent interview he gives to Esquire, American men’s fashion magazine.

On the occasion of the interview for the well-known overseas magazine, held by the “Matrixian” Mr. Anderson almost at the debut of the fourth film of the homonymous saga, the actor does not hide a certain interest in the superhero sagas, praising the work of the many directors who oversaw the making of theMarvel universe:

There are some truly extraordinary and visionary directors, and they are doing things that no one else has ever done before. It’s something special in terms of scale, ambitions and production. So yes, it would be nice to be part of it. K. Reeves

The 47 Ronin poster is already a nice nod to what we can expect from Mr. Reeves in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

The actor, certainly not new to the world of science fiction he was born in Fantasy (with the aforementioned Matrix, Constantine, but also with several other blockbuster titles such as 47 Ronin And the Devil’s Advocate and Bram Stoker’s Dracula) as to that action (John Wick 1, 2 and 3, Speed, Man of Thai Chi and many others!), would certainly fit the role of somebody hero with a dark past (it would be a fantastic Moon Knight, for example), as well as a villain very respectable.

Moreover, it is also true that Reeves has already entered the universe of comics by right before suspicious times, marked DC Comics, for the character of John Constantine, taken from the saga of Hellblazer, so maybe we could even talk about a return to the world of comics, at least, and a new beginning for that of superheroes.

“I’m John Constantine …” well, we all remember the rest of the quotation, right?

Already in the past the name of Reeves has been around the Marvel meeting rooms, with the hypothesis that our beloved actor could have interpreted the Kree warrior Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel (2019), but the commitments made for John Wick 3 they did not make his entry into film possible, a role later attributed to Jude Law, with good appreciation of the fans.

Also in 2019 Kevin Feige, film producer and president of Marvel Studios, confessed in an interview that he had repeatedly talked to Reeves about a possible role and that Marvel was actually very interested in finding the right way to best involve Reeves in one of the future projects.

We just have to cross our fingers and hope for the future: in the meantime, many other interesting films await us, first of all Matrix 4 – Resurrections.

