Keira Knightley lends her voice to the animated film, Charlotte

Good Deed Entertainment has released the trailer for Charlotte, his next animated film based on a true story. The film follows a German-Jewish artist who begins painting a masterpiece on the eve of World War II and goes through all kinds of dire situations as she tries to find the energy to finish her work. The film hits select theaters in late April.

Considering that Good Deed Entertainment is the same studio that brought us Oscar nominee Loving Vincent, it’s no surprise that Charlotte looks stunning too, especially when it comes to the story artwork. The Nazi party, like any dictatorship, saw art as a way to expose discontent and challenge the status quo, so for people like Charlotte to continue to produce their work in dark times was an act of resistance, and put their lives at risk. .

The trailer also provides a deeper look into the story: Charlotte Solomon’s life comes crashing down as the Nazis begin to take over and kill the Jewish community, and she expresses her pain and despair through her paintings. Fleeing to the south of France seems like a good option to stay out of danger, but it’s only a matter of time before terror returns.

Charlotte is directed by Éric Warin and Tahir Rana. The screenplay is by David Bezmozgis and Erik Rutherford, who is making his feature screenwriting debut. Charlotte’s star-studded voice cast features the talents of two-time Academy Award nominee Keira Knightley, Jim Broadbent, Brenda Blethyn, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, Sophie Okonedo, Mark Strong and the late Helen McCrory.

Take a look at the new trailer below:

Official Charlotte Synopsis:

Charlotte is an animated drama that tells the true story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish painter who comes of age in Berlin on the eve of World War II. Fiercely imaginative and deeply gifted, she dreams of becoming an artist. Her first love applauds her talent, which emboldens her determination, but the world around her is changing rapidly and dangerously, limiting her options and derailing her dream. When anti-Semitic policies inspire violent mobs, she leaves Berlin for the safety of the south of France. She there she begins to paint again and finds a new love. But her work is interrupted, this time by a family tragedy that reveals an even darker secret. Believing that only the extraordinary will save her, she embarks on the monumental adventure of painting her life story. @worldwide