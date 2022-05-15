Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway: the stars present at Derek Blasberg’s birthday party

New York is definitely “The Place to be”. After Gigi Hadid’s birthday and the Prince’s Trust Gala, another very influential personality in the United States decided to throw a memorable party in the Big Apple. Indeed, this Saturday, April 30, the fashion journalist, Derek Blasberg, celebrated his birthday. Beautiful people gathered for the occasion at the Chelsea Hotel in New York. Indeed, Derek Blasberg is known to be the best friend of the stars. During the evening, we were able to see the models Naomi Campbell and Karlie Kloss. Actress Anne Hathaway was also there, as was Rebel Wilson.

Shower of stars in New York

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were pictured together on their way to the party. The models matched their outfits by betting on a total brown look and faux fur coats.

Besides this party, this weekend the streets of New York were invaded by paparazzi due to the number of stars present in the city. And it is surely not a coincidence since, this Monday, May 2, the famous MET Gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year, the theme is “Gilded Glamor white tie”. A period that refers to the golden age of America. We should see the newlyweds, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, or the co-presidents of the evening, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, parade on the red carpet. The French influencer Léna Situations is also part of the guest list for the evening.