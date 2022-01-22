Kendall Jenner, record photos in the snow and melts the tongue of the fans – Il Tempo

Giada Oricchio
Eleven million views for the latest shooting of Kendall Jenner, the sister less than Kim Kardashian, to “boiling ice”. The American model posted on the account Instagram a series of photos to make you shiver.
Kendall posed on the snows of Aspen, Colorado in a micro bikini. Precisely micro: triangle bra smaller than a handkerchief and panties slightly larger than a bar napkin. Virtually naked. He avoided frostbite with a pair of knee-high fur boots from Miu Miu’s yeti collection. “Frozen Baths” wrote the supermodel in the caption and cold showers for the followers who wrote untraceable things. The 26-year-old statuary is not new to “pushed” outfits: unforgettable the black dress with crop top, front and back panels instead of a skirt, bare hips and exposed knickers with which she showed up at the Vanity Fair party a couple of years does. A look that cost her a shower of criticism and accusations of vulgarity.