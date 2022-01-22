Kendall Jenner, record photos in the snow and melts the tongue of the fans – Il Tempo





Giada Oricchio January 22, 2022

Eleven million views for the latest shooting of Kendall Jenner, the sister less than Kim Kardashian, to “boiling ice”. The American model posted on the account Instagram a series of photos to make you shiver.

Kendall posed on the snows of Aspen, Colorado in a micro bikini. Precisely micro: triangle bra smaller than a handkerchief and panties slightly larger than a bar napkin. Virtually naked. He avoided frostbite with a pair of knee-high fur boots from Miu Miu’s yeti collection. “Frozen Baths” wrote the supermodel in the caption and cold showers for the followers who wrote untraceable things. The 26-year-old statuary is not new to “pushed” outfits: unforgettable the black dress with crop top, front and back panels instead of a skirt, bare hips and exposed knickers with which she showed up at the Vanity Fair party a couple of years does. A look that cost her a shower of criticism and accusations of vulgarity.