News

Kendall Jenner sealed her boyfriend Devin Booker’s latest victory with a kiss

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



25 October 2021




When commitments allow, Kendall Jenner never misses the opportunity to cheer for his Devin Booker.

The model was spotted at the stadium – as has already happened in the past – while attending the last game of the Phoenix Suns, her boyfriend’s team, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sitting between friend Yung Taco (Travis Bennett) and the BFF Hailey Bieber – who in turn was sitting next to her husband Justin Bieber – the 25-year-old supported the 24-year-old NBA player by cheering and cheering throughout the match.

You can see pictures of Kendall here sitting in the audience of the match with famous friends, shot from an Instagram fan account.

Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber – getty images

The supermodel brought luck to the Phoenix Suns: they beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115 to 100.

At the end of the match, Devin Booker approached the fans to celebrate by giving a high five but when it was Kendall Jenner’s time there was a nice hug and a tender kiss on the cheek!

Loading...
Advertisements

You can see the photos here, always on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner – getty images

A rare display of affection in public for them, that they have been together for more than a year but they never put their love in the spotlight.

Kendall Jenner, however, has recently told some curiosities about Devin Booker and their history: you can find here what he said!

ph: getty images


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

807
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
656
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
638
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
564
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
529
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
457
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
428
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
415
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
349
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
322
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top