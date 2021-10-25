Kendall Jenner sealed her boyfriend Devin Booker’s latest victory with a kiss

When commitments allow, Kendall Jenner never misses the opportunity to cheer for his Devin Booker.

The model was spotted at the stadium – as has already happened in the past – while attending the last game of the Phoenix Suns, her boyfriend’s team, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sitting between friend Yung Taco (Travis Bennett) and the BFF Hailey Bieber – who in turn was sitting next to her husband Justin Bieber – the 25-year-old supported the 24-year-old NBA player by cheering and cheering throughout the match.

You can see pictures of Kendall here sitting in the audience of the match with famous friends, shot from an Instagram fan account.

Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber – getty images

The supermodel brought luck to the Phoenix Suns: they beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115 to 100.

At the end of the match, Devin Booker approached the fans to celebrate by giving a high five but when it was Kendall Jenner’s time there was a nice hug and a tender kiss on the cheek!

You can see the photos here, always on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner – getty images

A rare display of affection in public for them, that they have been together for more than a year but they never put their love in the spotlight.

Kendall Jenner, however, has recently told some curiosities about Devin Booker and their history: you can find here what he said!



ph: getty images