Kendall Jenner struggles to walk with her dress too tight: a hilarious video unveiled

Kendall Jenner had put on her most beautiful dress for her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, which took place this Sunday, May 22, 2022. But the young woman was faced with a big dress problem!

After an express wedding in Las Vegas, then a ceremony in California, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker once again said “yes”. This time it’s in Italy, in Portofino more precisely, that the two lovebirds have passed the ring on their finger… a third time! It must be said that the eldest of the Kardashian clan had never been married before. Suffice to say that she saw things big for this union.

Kendall Jenner faces a big dress problem

Thereby, kardashian family members were all gathered for the occasion. A moment that Kim Kardahsian and her sisters did not fail to immortalize on the social networks. Kylie Jenner unveiled a particularly hilarious video. We discover Kendall Jenner who tries to climb the steps of the Brown Castello castle, where the ceremony took place. Unfortunately, the pretty brunette encounters some difficulties with her dress.

Kendall Jenner opted for a beautiful beige dress with flowers. An outfit that showed off her perfect curves. A particularly close-fitting dress that obviously gave her a hard time. Indeed, on the video unveiled by her little sister, we can see that Kendall Jenner has a hard time climbing the stairs with her dress too tight. Which does not fail to make his loved ones laugh. Moreover, the young woman had separated from her heels in order to put on much more comfortable sandals!

Kendall Jenner on her darling’s arm

Despite this little clothing problem, the pretty brunette was simply resplendent. Especially since she was well accompanied at this wedding. Indeed, her boyfriend, Devin Booker, had also made the trip to attend the festivities with his dear and tender. And the least we can say is that the couple did not go unnoticed. Will they be the next to pass the ring on their finger?