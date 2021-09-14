Kendall Jenner, the dress is transparent: but is there underwear?

Kendall Jenner on the occasion of the Met Gala 2021 walked the red carpet with a silver but completely transparent dress.

The successes of Kendall Jenner, an American supermodel, who has not only established herself in the fashion industry internationally, but is also a television personality and therefore embraces a huge slice of the public.

On social media, in particular on Instagram, it is followed by ben 189 million followers and, therefore, everything he does or publishes is a real boom of like. There is a lot of curiosity about her and there was on the occasion of her fashion show for the Met Gala 2021.

On this occasion she wore a look that enchanted and really left everyone speechless. But here are all the details. The dress is transparent: is there underwear or not?

Kendall Jenner, the dress is completely transparent: enchanting beauty

Here she is, then, the beautiful Kendall while parading in a silver dress and completely transparent. His body is completely in view and on social media many have approached and zoomed in on the photo: intimate is there or not? If you look closely at the underwear there is obviously flesh color.

But her gathered hair, her penetrating gaze, her perfect skin really left everyone speechless. For her in a few minutes on Instagram more than 1 million and a half like and the figure continues to grow rapidly minute by minute.

Several times the model has put her hands on her chest, but this has done nothing but highlight and bring attention to hers fabulous décolleté. There are no words to describe its disarming beauty. Many comments with only emoji, but which express well what the writer meant.