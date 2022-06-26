Kendall Jenner wants to put her career before her relationship with Devin?

For a few weeks, the rumor has it that Kendall Jenner and Devin would no longer be in a relationship… So the question arises, would Kim Kardashian’s sister put her career before her couple? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The end of a beautiful romance between Kendall Jenner and Devin?

If Kendall Jenner is as sublime as her sistershowever, it remains different. She is the only one who wishes to keep her private life to herself. Indeed, she refuses that everyone knows her life.

She therefore does everything possible to live away from the paparazzi. She also remains very discreet about his love life. So inevitably, when she got closer to Devin Booker, all the cameras were trained on them.

They have been together for 2 years now. They got together in the spring of 2020, but did not return their public relation until February 2021.

It was on her Instagram account that she announced the news. Only then, it seems that their relationship is no longer so rosy. The lovers would have broken up…

In any case, this is what Kelly Gilmore declares in the columns of E! News: “Kendall and Devin have been through a tough time recently, and are separated for about a week and a half. »

“Once they came back to the United States, they started to feel that they were no longer in symbiosis and realized that they had very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she needed “space and alone time.” But they’ve stayed in touch ever since and care about each other. »

The career before the couple

And that’s not all ! The American people press of Entertainment Tonight then adds: “Kendall feels they are on two different paths. They had discussions about their future, but they weren’t on the same wavelength. »

They would no longer have the same vision of things: “After two years they had a conversation about the future. And they felt like they weren’t evolving anymore. So it was time to take a break. Maybe forever.”

Indeed, the great sportsman put his career firstt. And according to another source, Kendall Jenner expected more from her boyfriend:

“They care about each other, but Devin had no intention of asking her to marry him. His career is his main priority. »

But Kendall also put her career before her relationship: “ Kendall also puts her career first.” Indeed, she is one of the most popular models of the moment. So she does everything to stay that way.

Fortunately, Kendall Jenner and her ex have a great maturity. They continue to support and support each other. They decided to keep a good agreement. “ They are both still hoping it will work out, but for now, they are separated. “So adds a source.

So the question arises, is reconciliation possible? It is therefore a case to follow on MCE TV!