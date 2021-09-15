Kendall’s dress the same as Audrey’s

In the beginning there was Audrey Hepburn, who played the role of Eliza Doolittle, then came Kendall Jenner. The unusual passing of the baton took place, as often happens in the world of celebrities, thanks to a tribute. In this case, that of the creative director of Givenchy, the American Matthew Williams, who for the Met Gala 2021 decided to dress the young woman of the Kardashian clan, with a dress inspired by another Givenchy creation, designed by Hubert de Givenchy himself , for Audrey. The creative and personal partnership between Givenchy and Audrey Hepburn is, still today, one of the most famous ever. In charge of creating the personal wardrobe and costumes of her greatest hits for the Oscar-winning actress – Breakfast at Tiffany’s And Cinderella in Paris – he also designed the clothes for the musical drama My Fair Lady. It is in fact in one of the most famous scenes of the film, the grand ball at the embassy, ​​in which Audrey Hepburn appears dressed in Givenchy, wrapped in an Edwardian-inspired dress in very light chiffon, enriched with semi-transparent details and curious inlays.

And here she is, years later, Kendall Jenner, treading the most famous red carpet in the world, that of the party that celebrates fashion in every shape and structure, with the transparent dress that takes up the original design of the one worn by Audrey Hepburn. In fact, it was Jenner herself who published the image / reference that inspired Matthew Williams to create the dress on her Instagram profile. A black and white photo of Hepburn, wearing the Givenchy dress, before the shooting of the film.

Williams, of the original dress, has taken up the shoulder straps adorned with chandelier detail, the luminous embroideries along the silhouette, which she has tightened and transformed into a “mermaid” shape; he played entirely on transparencies. Even the gloves by Hepburn, originally ton sur ton with the evening dress, were proposed for Kendall Jenner in a see-through version, almost joined to the rest of the dress and entirely sprinkled with crystals, which seemed to be balanced on the skin.

With a more pronounced train than the original Givenchy design and supported by a nude bustier, created thanks to a contemporary partnership, the one that binds the American designer to the young supermodel, Kendall Jenner’s dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn will undoubtedly remain one of the most unforgettable events of the Met Gala 2021.

