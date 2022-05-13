Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Admits He Was “Confused” When Kanye West and Drake Reconciled

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Kendrick Lamar returned on Friday May 13 with his fifth studio album, the Compton native’s first project since 2017 DAMN. Title Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, the 18-track effort is split into two parts and includes features from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Summer Walker, Blxst and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, among others.

As fans quickly devoured the album, one particular line from “Father Time” featuring Sampha stood out in which Kendrick addressed the relationship between Kanye West and Drake. The two rap titans fought for years until they reconciled on behalf of Gangster Disciple Larry Hoover last December. A month prior, Kanye also appeared to confirm with Drinking champions Kendrick and Drake were still on bad terms.

Interestingly enough, the song revolves around “grown men with daddy issues” with Kendrick rapping, “Daddy issues kept me competitive, that’s a fact, n-gga/I don’t give a fuck about story/I’m that n-gga/When Kanye got back with Drake, I was a little confused/Guess I’m not as mature as I think, got cares/Selfish.

Naturally, Twitter lit up with on-line reactions with several people accusing K. Dot of disbanding both Kanye and Drake, while others

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Source link

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Director of the film about Marilyn Monroe starring Ana De Armas predicts that it will be offensive

9 mins ago

PSG announce personalized NFT video on Lionel Messi

11 mins ago

Sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong will star Dan Stevens

21 mins ago

Jungle cruise: a real attraction

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button