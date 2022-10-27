Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband faces a long prison sentence

Kenneth Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California. This led the public prosecutor to seek a heavy prison sentence against him.

Prosecutors seem concerned about Kenneth’s lavish life

Sometime ago, Kenneth Petty pleaded guilty to failing to disclose his sex offender status in California. For the little story, he was found guilty in 1995 for attempted rape New York. A clause in his sentence obliges him to register on the register of sex criminals in this state and in the others where he will go to live. However, after moving to Los Angeles with his wife Nicky Minaj, he failed to satisfy this requirement of the court. This omission penalizes him today.

According TMZthe July 6 next, he will be condemned. Prosecutors are demanding a prison sentence for him. On his side, Petty maneuver to obtain house arrest which the public prosecutor considers too easy.

Court documents set out the position of public attorneys. Indeed, they consider that Kenneth lives in a gated community and that the home of Nicky is too beautiful to be assigned. Accordingly, they claim against him 15 months in prison and 5 years of probation accompanied by a $50,000 fine. For them, the defendant by his luxurious and sumptuous life tries to circumvent the legal prescription.