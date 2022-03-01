Kevin Costner Won A SAG Award For This Surprising Movie Role

To this day, Kevin Costner’s string of successful films in the 1980s and 1990s remains impressive. The actor made his film debut in 1981. Sizzle Beach, United States and ended the decade as one of the most popular male leads in Hollywood. However, despite his many successes, and even Academy Awards, Costner did not win a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award until much later in his career. Here is the film that earned him the coveted SAG Award.

Kevin Costner was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s and 1990s.

Costner spent most of the early and mid-1980s in small roles and ultimately as part of ensemble casts. His 1985 Western silver – which co-stars Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn and Danny Glover – helped establish the actor as a major player in that genre. He would later star in and direct the Oscar-winning film. Dancing with Wolves and 2003 open range. But in addition to his directing efforts, Costner became an A-list leading man.

From 1987 to 1992, Costner’s filmography read like a list of all-time classics. The Untouchables, No exit, durham bull, field of dreamsthe aforementioned Dancing with Wolves, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, jfkand The bodyguard they all hit theaters during this period. even after Aquatic world disappointed, Costner still headlined several successful movies and even appeared in the DC Extended Universe as Jonathan Kent in Iron Man and other movies.

The actor won a SAG Award for his role in an ensemble cast.

But surprisingly, Costner didn’t win a SAG Award for any of those movies. Instead, he took home the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophy at the 23rd SAG Awards for hidden figures. In that film, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe play real-life mathematicians who play key roles in the US space program. Costner plays Al Harrison, director of the Space Task Force, who defends Katherine Johnson of Henson.

During the 2017 awards season, hidden figures received quite a bit of attention. All three lead actresses received critical acclaim and nominations, with Spencer even earning an Academy Award nomination. That wink for one of the three Oscar nominations the film received. Spencer lost Best Supporting Actress to her Aid co-star Viola Davis, and hidden figures lost Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay to Moonlight.

Kevin Costner currently stars in the hit TV show ‘Yellowstone’

Although Costner won a SAG Award as part of the hidden figures cast, it was not the first SAG award he had received. In fact, the actor returned to the western genre again for the television miniseries. Hatfields and McCoys. And in 2013, he won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television for his role.

Today, Costner is once again focused on bringing westerns to television. Since 2018, she has starred yellow stone on the Paramount network. For his role as John Dutton, Costner received the third SAG Award nomination of his career. But yellow stone lost Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series to Succession.

