Kevin De Bruyne asked for Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt after the Manchester derby

A ‘beaming’ Kevin De Bruyne was spotted leaving the Etihad in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt after Manchester City’s 6-3 victory over local rivals United.

The Belgian midfielder provided two assists on Sunday, while goals from Erling Haaland [3] and Phil Foden [3] sealed victory for the reigning Premier League champions.

An afternoon to forget, however, for Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United players.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has started just one league game this season, was unused in that humiliating defeat to their boisterous neighbors, and he didn’t seem impressed with his manager’s decision.

Casemiro and Ronaldo’s reaction at the bench of Man United 😭 pic.twitter.com/pJqrrgM5En — Oliver Khan  (@Ships_dealer) October 2, 2022

After the final whistle, United boss Ten Hag said the 37-year-old forward had not been fielded in the Manchester derby “out of respect” for his great career.

He added: “The other thing was the advantage that I could bring in Anthony Martial, he needs the minutes but I don’t want to point it out like that. »

Moments later, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was seen leaving the Etihad Stadium wearing Ronaldo’s shirt, according to the Daily Mail.

He may not have been the star of the derby, but Ronaldo is clearly liked by the Belgium international, who went out of his way to find the five-time Ballon d’Or before asking him for the number 7 shirt.

Ronaldo granted his request and it was a delighted De Bruyne who confirmed to the media that the shirt was indeed Ronaldo’s.

Ten Hag’s decision to spare Ronaldo minutes in the derby has certainly sparked debate. Roy Keane, who was joined by Micah Richards as commentator for the match, accused Manchester United of “disrespecting” his former team-mate.

“I think it’s ridiculous for a player of his stature, that Man United keep him [sur le banc] “Keane told Sky Sports.

“Even today, could he have let him in?” Of course, he could have let him in. And so if you’re down 4-0. If you look at his record, he has as much chance as anyone to put the ball in the back of the net.

“People are obsessed with the pressing side of the game… If you put the ball in the right areas it will score goals. Man United are disrespecting Ronaldo,” Keane added.

“I think he should have been let go before the transfer window [fermée].

“I think the manager is clinging to him, ok you say you need options but if you don’t cling to Ronaldo to sit on the bench. He’s one of the greatest players of all time, he had options, this idea that he didn’t have options is absurd. He had options, four or five very good options.

“Ok, today the manager brought in Martial, who scored two goals, so yes it is justified. But generally speaking the big picture, he’s not going to play Ronaldo, we know that.

“He’s played in one or two European games, it’s just going to get uglier as the season goes on. Alright, Ronaldo is motivated with the World Cup coming up.

“But if he’s sitting on the Man United bench week after week, it’s not good. »

