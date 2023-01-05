Keylor Navas returns to ownership at PSG

The year 2023 brings good news for the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that he will start the game that will pit the Parisians against Châteauroux.

The French coach spoke to the media this Thursday and spoke about ownership in the goal.

“He had about ten days off and then returned to exercising normally. He has returned to the rhythm of his teammates, doing individual work. Yes, Keylor is the one who will play tomorrow (Friday) in goal”, said Galtier.

This will be the first game in the season in which Navas will have action. The Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigui Donnarumma, monopolized the goal of the French team despite presenting gross errors in some presentations.

Their most recent mistake was on January 1 where PSG lost their unbeaten record of the season to Lens. The goalkeeper did not have a good start in a corner kick and the ball ended up wrapped in the nets of his goal.

Without Messi and without Neymar Copied!

The Brazilian star of Paris Saint-Germain Neymar will not play the thirty-second round of the French Cup, on Friday against Châteauroux (2 pm), to “treat the serious ankle sprain” he suffered in the World Cup, said his coach Christophe on Thursday Galtier. Neither will be Lionel Messi.

“Neymar’s absence was planned for some time. The players who went to the World Cup have been monitored by our medical team and we have decided that ‘Ney’ should be treated for his severe sprained ankle”, Galtier specified at the pre-match press conference.

He also touched on the subject of the Argentine star, who recently joined the team.

“Messi trained yesterday and today. He won’t play tomorrow. We’re making sure he’s ready for the next game. We will take stock. I will be very attentive to what he tells me, but we want him to be available for the next game. It was important to him to be cheered by all the players in the training center. He was moved by this celebration, ”he said

The Brazilian injured his ankle in the first match of the World Cup, against Serbia, before returning in the round of 16, scoring a goal against South Korea. The Seleçao was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia.

The Parisian club will be without any member of its star attacking trio because Lionel Messi returned to training on Wednesday and Kylian Mbappé is on vacation.

French striker and Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi have a few days off after returning to training just after the World Cup.

Frustrated by the elimination against Croatia, Neymar was sent off in the 2-1 win against Strasbourg on December 28, receiving a first yellow card for an involuntary slap to the face by Adrien Thomasson (minute 61) and a second card (62). by simulation in the rival team’s area.

Galtier noted that he is not “worried.” “We have a Neymar equal to the one at the beginning of the season. He was very disappointed and now he is very involved, but you have to be careful with his physical condition, ”he said.