Keylor Navas started again with PSG eight months later

Eight months Keylor Navas had to wait to resume activity under the three sticks of Paris Saint Germain. The Costa Rican goalkeeper started this Friday in the starting 11 against Châtearoux, in a match corresponding to the third round of the French Cup at the Stade Gaston Petit.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper has been under the shadow of Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has earned the trust of French coach Christophe Galtier by playing every minute this season.

Galtier was the one who advanced in the preview before the media that Navas was going to play at the start. “He has recovered well and has returned to the normal rhythm of training individually and collectively with the goalkeeping coach. Keylor Navas will play”, specified the helmsman of the Parisian team, who in this way will rest his star goalkeeper.

It is a great opportunity for Keylor Navas to respond and raise his hand in the dispute for ownership in the PSG goal with Donnarumma, Galtier’s favourite.