Keylor Navas started again with PSG eight months later
Chateauroux, France.
Eight months Keylor Navas had to wait to resume activity under the three sticks of Paris Saint Germain. The Costa Rican goalkeeper started this Friday in the starting 11 against Châtearoux, in a match corresponding to the third round of the French Cup at the Stade Gaston Petit.
The Costa Rican goalkeeper has been under the shadow of Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has earned the trust of French coach Christophe Galtier by playing every minute this season.
Activate your registration account to have access to unlimited browsing
Galtier was the one who advanced in the preview before the media that Navas was going to play at the start. “He has recovered well and has returned to the normal rhythm of training individually and collectively with the goalkeeping coach. Keylor Navas will play”, specified the helmsman of the Parisian team, who in this way will rest his star goalkeeper.
It is a great opportunity for Keylor Navas to respond and raise his hand in the dispute for ownership in the PSG goal with Donnarumma, Galtier’s favourite.
The last time Keylor Navas started a PSG match was on May 21, 2022, when the Parisian team thrashed FC Metz 5-0 the previous season.
This Friday’s match serves as a platform for Keylor to resume activity in an official match and gain momentum in the search for more minutes of play, or, show up so that more teams join the interest in signing him.
Keylor Navas played the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Costa Rican team, being left out in the first phase. Regarding the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the Tico said that “many years are left” but he left the door open to continue.