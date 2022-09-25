Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Tiny Waist in Glittery Corset at Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show Amid Claims She’s ‘Too Thin’

KHLOE Kardashian showed off her impossibly slim waist in a sparkly corset at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

The Italian luxury fashion house shared snaps from its event on its Instagram account.

Khloe Kardashian Wore a Sparkling Corset to the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

Khloe – who showed off her short stature – attended the show with her family

In the series of images, The Kardashians star posed with her mother Kris Jenner, 66, and her nieces/nephews: North, nine; Holy, six; and Chicago, four.

The group attended the D&G event – ​​which featured Khloe’s sister Kim, 41 – during Milan Fashion Week.

Khloe covered her eyes in shades as she pulled the rest of her blonde hair up into a tight bun, except for two long stands.

The Hulu star, 38, wore a sparkly, form-fitting outfit, which showed off her slender figure.

Fans have been sharing their concerns about the Good American founder for months, and again as she celebrated the birth of her newborn son at The Kardashians season 2 premiere.

Scenes from the show depicted the TV personality cradling the baby in a hospital bed.

She wore a baggy cream colored tracksuit and had pigtail braids for the special day.

Fans claimed that Khloe looked extremely skinny and feared she had lost too much weight in the previous months.

One person said: “Has anyone seen how painfully skinny Khloe’s arms and legs were in the hospital?”

Fans have speculated that Khloe’s weight loss was due to her learning about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity.

In December 2021, the Chicago Bulls player cheated on her with his fitness model Maralee Nichols, 31, and fathered a love child named Theo.

STRESS KHLO

During the episode, Khloe claimed that she had no idea about Tristan’s infidelity before they conceived their son.

She said, “Why would I want to have a baby with someone who has a baby with someone else? I’m not really a sociopath, I’m crazy but I’m not that deranged.

BABY TIME

On the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe rushed to the hospital to attend the birth of her baby boy.

The TV star confirmed she and baby daddy Tristan, 31, welcomed a second child via surrogate in August.

She brought the cameras inside the hospital and filmed the special moment the baby was born.

Fans also got a glimpse of the first time Khloe held her son.

In addition to their second child, Khloe and Tristan share four-year-old daughter True.

While in the hospital, Khloe called True to let her meet her baby brother.

True said, “Hi, Snowy.”

Khloe assured fans, “Her name is not Snowy.”

Khloe and Tristan have yet to announce the name of their second child.

Fans claim Khloe has lost too much weight in the past few months

They also noticed her thinning as she welcomed her second child

A viewer claimed Khloe's arms and legs looked 'painfully thin'