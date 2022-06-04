Khloé Kardashian no longer only looks like her sister Kim, now she even wears her famous nude dresses

Khloe Kardashian goes out into the street wearing a dress that used to belong to her sister Kim, at least that’s what the gossips say. She has not gone unnoticed in her beauty, but she draws attention to her slimness. And it is that if after her pregnancy she was accused of having gained a lot of weight, now she seems to be determined to get away from that image of her, as much as possible.

The bad thing is that many consider that she is going too far and now even her arms are ahead of her, because even though they look muscular, they also look extremely thin.

Khloé Kardashian now not only looks like Kim, but also wears her clothes. / Photo by Grosby.

Grosby reported that Khloé Kardashian dressed like this to go out to dinner with her mom, Kris Jenner, and little sister Kendall. The celebrities spent the night at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Said medium shared the following description: “In true Kardashian style, Khloé flaunts her curves in a latex dress.”

They say the Good American founder borrowed Ella’s iconic dress, which Kim first wore in 2015.

