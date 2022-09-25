Khloé Kardashian opens up about her experience as a surrogate mother

It’s in this trailer for season 2 of the show The Kardashians that we can hear Khloe Kardashian confide, with emotion. She says she is ready to talk about a particular subject: the expectation of her second child, via a surrogate mother, with Tristan Thompsonher ex-husband.

We can understand the emotion of the young woman who seems to have been betrayed by Tristan.

Indeed, he had a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still in a relationship with Khloé!

Khloé Kardashian seems to be going through several hardships and she expresses it in this tearful excerpt. Moreover, the mother of this one, Kris Jennerconfirms to us that their daily life is not easy by expressing his sadness to see his daughter experiencing pain.

Let’s remember the love that seemed to unite this couple in this old publication.

We hope they can stay in harmony.

Khloé Kardashian remains positive despite the circumstances as she ends on a hopeful note saying that despite the difficulties, this will be the start of something beautiful and joyful.

Here is the one who is now a big sister, Truethe first child of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.