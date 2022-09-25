Khloe Kardashian slammed for leaving her newborn son at home as she cuddled actor Michele Morrone in new photo

KHLOE Kardashian has been accused of leaving her newborn son at home as she posed cuddling with actor Michele Morrone in a new photo.

Khloe, 38, and ex Tristan Thompson, 31, welcomed their second child via surrogate in August.

Instagram/iammichelemorroneofficial

Khloe Kardashian posed with Michele Morrone during a photoshoot[/caption]

Hulu

It came just days after Khloe gave the public a glimpse of her baby boy on The Kardashians[/caption]

Michele shared her experience at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in an Instagram story.

The Italian actor posed with The Kardashians star for their photo shoot.

The 365 Days star donned a yellowish silk shirt while Khloe sported a jeweled outfit.

Khloe covered her eyes in shades and swept her long hair back into a tight bun, save for two long locks.

Michele wrapped her arm around his waist and appeared to whisper in his ear.

He had a glass of champagne in one hand as Khloe carried her fancy handbag.

However, fans weren’t thrilled that the Hulu star was away from her kids to be with her supposed “new man.”

One reviewer mentioned, “It’s time for the first episode and this journey.

“Do you have sympathy for her watching this show and then the next day she’s overseas? Leaving the newborn at home? Shit.

Another argued: “Jesus Christ, she has a newborn son. Yes, I absolutely judge her.

“Still so early to leave your newborn,” one person added.

HIS SECOND CHILD

During the premiere of the second season of her famous family’s program, Khloe gave viewers a glimpse of her baby boy.

In the recent episode, Khloe rushed to the hospital to be there for the birth of her son.

The TV star brought the cameras inside the hospital and filmed the special moment the baby was born.

Fans also got a glimpse of the first time Khloe held her child.

In addition to their second child, Khloe and Tristan share four-year-old daughter True.

While in the hospital, Khloe called True to let her meet her new baby brother.

“Hi, Snowy,” True said as Khloe assured viewers, “Her name is not Snowy.”

TRISTAN’S CHEATING SCANDAL

The Chicago Bulls player fathered a love child with his former mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, last year when he was believed to be in an exclusive relationship with Khloe.

Although Maralee gave birth to their baby boy in December 2021, she claimed Tristan has still not met their eight-month-old son, Theo.

During the episode, the NBA star was seen sitting with Khloe in the hospital as he met his son.

“He looks like True,” Tristan said at the hospital.

The former couple have yet to announce the name of their second child.

Hulu

Khloe held her baby boy in her arms at the hospital[/caption]

Instagram/@realtristan13

This all comes after Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson fathered a love child named Theo with Maralee Nichols[/caption]

instagram

The exes also share four-year-old daughter True[/caption]