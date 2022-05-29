Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian struggles to understand all the plastic surgery rumors about her

Photo of James James
For Khloé Kardashian, it’s not always easy to understand where the plastic surgery rumors that are circulating about her come from. This is especially the case for one of them wanting that she had undergone multiple facial transplants!

“It bothered me at one point when people said I had had 12 face transplants. I was like, “This is crazy”. Actually, it didn’t bother me. It hurt me. I just couldn’t understand why people thought that,” the 37-year-old reality star told Amanda Hirsch for her podcast. Not Skinny But Not Fat.

It starts to do well

Also, Khloé Kardashian has no problem admitting to having rhinoplasty in 2019. “I want everyone to know about my nose. I don’t care if I lie about it. But for this transplant story, I would just like to understand where it comes from, ”she continued.

Finally, Khloé Kardashian regrets having always, from her point of view, been more criticized than her sisters Kourtney and Kim on her appearance, “whether by comparing the old me to what I look like today, or just by comparing myself to my sisters all the time”. “Like, guys, this is what we look like, and I feel like you should know by now, so enough is enough,” she concluded.

