Kiev’s appeal to Putin: “Moscow to withdraw its soldiers”. Use ready with penalties

Definitely truculent news (“Moscow has moved blood supplies and medical supplies as well as increasing the movement of troops towards the Ukrainian border”) continue to arrive from American military sources, confirming Vladimir Putin’s probable willingness to launch a non-invasive invasion soon. it is known if and how limited of Ukraine. Not only that: yesterday an anti-tank grenade fired by pro-Russian separatists in the Lugansk province wounded a Ukrainian soldier, recalling how easy it can be to light the fuse of a conflict. In Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for the withdrawal of the Russians and continues on the one hand to encourage the influx of military and economic aid from the West, and on the other hand to insist on the same countries that support him so that they do not exaggerate in feeding the psychosis of an imminent war among Ukrainian public opinion. It is really a difficult job that of the Ukrainian leader, aware that panic would be one of the best weapons in the hands of the Russian invader, but also that reducing the alarm signals is only the game of the Kremlin, whose propaganda claims that in this crisis the real warmongers would be Westerners (even if NATO repeats that it does not have Ukraine’s accession on its agenda and does not want to send troops there under any circumstances).

A similar apparent contradiction can be observed on the Western front itself. Each for their own internal political reasons Great Britain and France (the two main European military powers) are jostling to lead the NATO reaction to Russian threats to Eastern partners: Boris Johnson promises to mobilize forces and armaments to be allocated to the East to make people forget internationally major internal problems, Emmanuel Macron does not miss the opportunity to remind the world that at this moment the EU is led by Paris, that is, by him (at least until the next elections in April): thus he simultaneously manages diplomatic contacts with Putin and the dispatch of a French military contingent to support Romania.

On the other side is Germany, whose Chancellor Olaf Scholz will see Biden on 7 February for appropriate clarifications. Berlin does not shine for consistency: on the one hand, to please Putin, it tries to block the sending of NATO artillery pieces to Ukraine by claiming that they were originally Germans (to be exact the defunct GDR), from another promises to stop in retaliation in the event of an invasion also on the pretext of the continuous postponement of the OK to the official certification necessary to start it – the Russian-German gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, a vital energy source not only for heating homes, but also for the operation of German factories.

But the most interesting front remains the Russian-American one. Yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insisted on obtaining “equal relations in mutual interest” from Biden (an ambiguous way of reiterating the claim that the US recognizes an anti-historic zone of influence in Europe). But at the same time as the US Senate is preparing to approve “the mother of all sanctions against Moscow”, former President Donald Trump, at a rally in Texas, returns to play Putin’s favorite music: Biden will lead us to a world war, should not send troops to Europe but to the border with Mexico to stop immigrants. In so much confusion, a certainty: Moscow would like very much a return of the isolationist Trump to the White House.