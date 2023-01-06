(Credit: USGS)

(CNN) — The Kilauea volcano is currently erupting in Hawaii.

“The Kilauea volcano is erupting. At approximately 4:34 p.m. local time (9:34 p.m. Miami time) on January 5, 2023, the USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory detected a glow in the webcam images of Kilauea’s summit, which indicate that the eruption has resumed within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater in the Kīlauea’ssummit caldera, within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park,” the entity said Thursday in its volcanic activity advisory.

“The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory is raising Kilauea’s volcano alert level from WATCH to WARNING and its aviation color coding from ORANGE to RED, as this eruption and associated hazards are assessed,” the statement continued. release.

The eruption is currently confined to the crater and does not pose a danger to communities, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

Authorities confirmed that there was increased seismic activity below Kilauea’s summit and that ground deformation was recorded beginning on the morning of January 5.