News

Kilauea volcano is erupting

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 62 1 minute read

kilauea
(Credit: USGS)

(CNN) — The Kilauea volcano is currently erupting in Hawaii.

“The Kilauea volcano is erupting. At approximately 4:34 p.m. local time (9:34 p.m. Miami time) on January 5, 2023, the USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory detected a glow in the webcam images of Kilauea’s summit, which indicate that the eruption has resumed within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater in the Kīlauea’ssummit caldera, within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park,” the entity said Thursday in its volcanic activity advisory.

“The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory is raising Kilauea’s volcano alert level from WATCH to WARNING and its aviation color coding from ORANGE to RED, as this eruption and associated hazards are assessed,” the statement continued. release.

The eruption is currently confined to the crater and does not pose a danger to communities, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

Authorities confirmed that there was increased seismic activity below Kilauea’s summit and that ground deformation was recorded beginning on the morning of January 5.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 62 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Lottery in the US reached a jackpot of USD $785 million

3 days ago

They kill ‘El Neto’ in a confrontation with the authorities in Ciudad Juárez

2 days ago

The IMF believes that China’s growth will suffer a sharp slowdown and drag down the rest of the world

4 days ago

Biden presents new border plan that includes accepting up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button