Kilde takes Lauberhorn and another red bib beating Odermatt and Feuz, Paris is disappointed

First descent of Wengen shortened and the Norwegian takes revenge on the World Cup leader, extraordinary however in second place (on his absolute debut in the home race) in front of his teammate. “Domme” pays a second and settles for the top ten area (from which innerhofer, super up to Kernen S is excluded), giving up the primacy of specialties waiting for the big challenge on Saturday.

Another duel between those who yesterday dominated the unprecedented super-g on the Lauberhorn, but this time it is Aleksander aamodt Kilde who rejoices in the Wengen temple.

The first of the two descents of the Lauberhorn (only tomorrow we will see the two and a half minutes of the race, today we started as expected just above the Hundschopf) sees the Norwegian sign the victory n ° 11 in the World Cup, the fifth in descent as well as there are five pearls in the 2021/22 season alone, with the beauty of two red bibs to show off. Yes, because in addition to the leadership in super-g, today AAK also took the primacy of the queen discipline by removing it from Dominik Paris, but what Marco Odermatt did, making his absolute debut in the downhill symbol for Switzerland, is truly incredible.

The owner of the general closes just 19 cents from the rival who had folded in the first race of the triptych of speed on the Lauberhorn, taking the luxury of beating the King of this track by a tenth in recent years, that Beat Feuz who is third, but postpones again the appointment with the first win of the season and with Klammer’s poker in Wengen which remains, at least until Saturday, the only one in history.

Austria remains down from the podium with three athletes in series, from 4th to 6th place: we are talking about Daniel Hemetsberger, fourth as in Bormio and one step away from the first top 3 in his career (the 30-year-old from Wunderteam closes at 16 cents from Feuz), ahead of Max Franz, 5th at + 0 ”66 and captain Matthias Mayer, 6th at 78 cents and still in full battle for the specialty cup. Then there is the stars and stripes couple formed by Bennett and Cochran-Siegle, 7th and 8th under the second behind, which is exactly what Dominik Paris pays.

We know, the Lauberhorn is not exactly the home garden for the blue ace, despite the podium two years ago, but some regrets for Domme exist considering that the “Kernen S” bugbear had been overcome before paying a lot in the following corners, as well as at the final chicane for a ninth place that costs, in fact, a record in the downhill classification still very close (Paris is now third, but only 13 points behind Kilde).

Up to the Kernen S, Christof Innerhofer was also perfect, even the best time ever before committing a couple of serious mistakes and rolling up to 13th place, 1 “31 from Kilde and behind the much discussed Kriechmayr (who was granted a competing despite the lack of practice), 12th, and a wonderful Carlo Janka, at his penultimate Lauberhorn, waiting to greet everyone tomorrow with the final race of his splendid career, 11th at 1 ”19 with a class without limits.

In front of the Graubünden, Martin Cater enters the top 10th, with Mattia Casse just out of the top 15, 17th at 1 ”48 with a redemption test after a super-g in the shade, the same one that made a good Matteo Marsaglia, 22nd at 1 “80. No points for Zazzi and Buzzi, beyond 3 seconds and 45th position, and for Guglielmo Bosca who left the scene.

MEN’S DESCENT – Wengen

1st Aleksander aamodt Kilde in 1’42 ”42

2nd Marco Odermatt + 0 ”19

3rd Beat Feuz + 0 “30

4th Daniel Hemetsberger + 0 ”46

5 ° Max Franz + 0 “66

6th Matthias Mayer + 0 ”78

7th Bryce Bennett + 0 “95

8th Ryan Cochran-Siegle + 0 “96

9th Dominik Paris + 1 ”00

10th Martin Cater + 1 “15

13th Christof Innerhofer + 1 “31

17th Mattia Casse + 1 “48

22nd Matteo Marsaglia + 1 ”80

45 ° Pietro Zazzi + 3 “32

46th Emanuele Buzzi + 3 ”39

DNF Guglielmo Bosca