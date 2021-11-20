Kim Kardashian and Andrea Radrizzani save 130 Afghan footballers
Kim Kardashian helped former captain of Afghanistan, Khalida Popal, a save 130 Afghan soccer players and their families, after the country fell back into the hands of the Taliban since last August. In fact, the American celebrity, informed of the situation by the New York rabbi Moshe Margaretten, chartered a charter last Thursday to fly soccer players – mostly teenagers – from Pakistan to Great Britain. The contribution of Popal was decisive (awarded a few weeks ago by the world football union FIFPRO for his commitment to social issues) who, from Denmark where he lives today, led the “evacuation operations”, and also that of the president and owner of Leeds , Andrea Radrizzani, who offered his help for staying in the UK.
Last October, another group of 57 Afghan refugees linked to women’s football and basketball, consisting mainly of women and children, had been evacuated after the negotiations, as declared by FIFA, while previously more than 50 athletes had been helped by Australia. . In addition, several players of the Afghanistan women’s national youth football team have been granted asylum in Portugal. “It is a great privilege to be part of this mission to save the Afghan Women’s National Youth Team!” Kim Kardashian tweeted. “All girls have the right to be who they want to be. They are brave and it is tragic that they had to leave theirs. Country because they want to practice a sport they love “.
Popal: “Thanks Kim, now the girls sleep without having nightmares”
“Thank you Kim Kardashian for listening to our voices – is the message posted by Khalida Popal -. My girls woke up today far from the fear of losing their lives. One of the girls said”after a few months of nightmares, last night I slept with no fear of losing my life. I slept 10 hours and woke up to exercise »”. The former captain of Afghanistan also thanked Radrizzani: “Thank you, it is an honor and a privilege to work together with you and your fantastic staff. Together we are stronger”.
Radrizzani: “We will support the Afghan girls and their families”
In the UK it will be Leeds, led by Italian president Andrea Radrizzani, to support the players and their families. “We are delighted that the players of the Afghan women’s youth team and their families, led by their courageous former captain Khalida Popal, have landed safely in the United Kingdom,” Radrizzani wrote in a statement. We are honored to have played our part and we are grateful that the government has allowed their resettlement to the UK. This demonstrates the power of football, and sport in general, and shows how the football community is able to work together and mobilize to save lives. Through Play for Change Charitable Trust and Leeds United we are ready to support girls and their families in building an inclusive and prosperous future. We can’t wait to see them play soccer again. “
.