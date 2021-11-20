Kim Kardashian and Andrea Radrizzani save 130 Afghan footballers

Kim Kardashian helped former captain of Afghanistan, Khalida Popal, a save 130 Afghan soccer players and their families, after the country fell back into the hands of the Taliban since last August. In fact, the American celebrity, informed of the situation by the New York rabbi Moshe Margaretten, chartered a charter last Thursday to fly soccer players – mostly teenagers – from Pakistan to Great Britain. The contribution of Popal was decisive (awarded a few weeks ago by the world football union FIFPRO for his commitment to social issues) who, from Denmark where he lives today, led the “evacuation operations”, and also that of the president and owner of Leeds , Andrea Radrizzani, who offered his help for staying in the UK.

Last October, another group of 57 Afghan refugees linked to women’s football and basketball, consisting mainly of women and children, had been evacuated after the negotiations, as declared by FIFA, while previously more than 50 athletes had been helped by Australia. . In addition, several players of the Afghanistan women’s national youth football team have been granted asylum in Portugal. “It is a great privilege to be part of this mission to save the Afghan Women’s National Youth Team!” Kim Kardashian tweeted. “All girls have the right to be who they want to be. They are brave and it is tragic that they had to leave theirs. Country because they want to practice a sport they love “.