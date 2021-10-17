Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s house who will it go to?

My fave room in my house. So, last June, Kim Kardashian presented his favorite home spot to the Instagram audience – an array of nearly 260,000 followers. House that, in all likelihood, will soon become his alone. According to rumors, in fact, a few months after the divorce with Kanye West, the wonderful residence built in outskirts of Los Angeles it would all go into the hands – and properties – of the American entrepreneur.

The love break with the rapper and record producer, made official in February 2021, has recently resulted the couple in court to manage and, where necessary, divide up assets and fortunes (according to Forbes, she has a fortune of 1.2 billion dollars, he of 1.8 billion). A news story on the TMZ, more specifically stated the actual possibility that theentire Hidden Hills mansion belongs to Kim Kardashian and that the ex-husband has been granted the negotiation of a ransom figure. But a dream home, wanted and desired, what price can it have?

As we have already told you in detail here, the Californian estate described as a “minimal monastery”, so dedicated to subtraction as to seem a futurist architecture, was followed in its construction step by step by Mr. West who, in four hands with the Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt, made proportion the only decorative element of the interior. Because although the furnishings and finishes are of great value, the only luxury that emerges is an almost mystical aura atmosphere, defined by a cream-colored palette that allows itself, in small strokes, to accents of green and wooden details. How will “poor” Kanye console himself? Meanwhile, the singer has already moved forward, with a rresidence in Malibu by Tadao Ando.

