Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are caught on a romantic walk in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson were caught buying fast food on board his car in a restaurant in the city of Los Angeles, California.

In the images released by Daily Mail, you can see the socialite behind the wheel while her boyfriend faithfully accompanies her in the passenger seat.

The couple never got out of the car, they only communicated with the employees of the place to request their order through the window.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson no longer hide their love

On this occasion, the couple chose to wear casual clothing. Kim wore a black top with a discreet neckline, loose hair, discreet makeup and dark glasses.. While Pete wore a double shirt, one long-sleeved brown and one beige. Plus a brown cap.

Kim Kardashian spoke for the first time about her romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started romance rumors since last October when they appeared together on Saturday Night Live. However, it was until two weeks ago when the socialite, once legally divorced from Kanye West, used her Instagram account to publicize her courtship with the comedian, It should be noted that he is 13 years younger than her.

In addition, this week during his participation in The Ellen DeGeneres Show he spoke for the first time about his romance with the star of “Saturday Night Live”.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her romance with Pete Davidson

“It feels good. I think it’s just in life, no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and people I love to be happy. And I did it. I was like, ‘You know what?’ I’m in my 40s like f—it, just go for it. Find your happiness.’ I went for it and took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever“, he declared.