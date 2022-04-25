Kim Kardashian comes out bad after admitting that she did not wear underwear

In addition to being one of the most famous women in the world, Kim Kardashian is also an expert in marketing. It is no secret to anyone that Kim, like her mother and sisters, has managed to create an empire of her image, turning her name into a lucrative company. However, the resources used to advertise each of your projects can become repetitive over the years, and that may not please your fans, who remember each and every one of the marketing and advertising strategies you have used. used the socialite from the beginning of her career as a businesswoman.

Just a few days ago, Kanye West’s ex presented her new collection of underwear from her clothing brand, SKIMS. In the middle of the launch, the reality TV star decided to make a confession that surprised all the attendees, since it was not the first time that the most famous of the Kardashians said something similar. Through her Instagram account, where she already has a whopping 303 million followers, Kim Kardashian presented what for her is her star garment, the Dipped Front Thong, a cotton thong that is totally elastic, managing to adapt perfectly to everyone. body types without having to sacrifice comfort.





To present this garment valued at $18.00 dollars, the socialite told a very intimate secret by revealing the following: “I had never worn underwear until we invented this style”, confessed the businesswoman, stating that the classic lingerie garments were very uncomfortable for her. “I was the type of girl who didn’t wear underwear for a long time, because she annoyed me. For quite a few years, I just didn’t wear underwear, but now I do. I am obsessed,” she noted.

After its reveal, sales of the Dipped Front Thong skyrocketed. For this reason, many people have claimed that this reveal could just be a marketing ploy to boost sales of her new collection, and that it is not entirely true that this magical garment changed her mind. Some media took on the task of reviewing some files related to Kim Kardashian and discovered that seven years ago the socialite said exactly the same thing to promote another brand of lingerie.



Cara Delevingne

According to ‘Page Six’, in 2015, Kim Kardashian told model Cara Delevingne in an interview for the Evening Standard that she had been wearing Hanky ​​Panky underwear for a month and was really obsessed with it.. “I just started wearing underwear a month ago, and I’ve never worn it before. But I like Hanky ​​Panky underwear,” the socialite said in the interview.

At that time, the sales of the New York firm’s underwear increased considerably. It is worth mentioning that at that time Kim Kardashian had not yet created SKIMS, and it is possible that she is trying to recreate the success that Hanky ​​Panky had by telling the same story with his own clothing line.