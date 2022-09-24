Kim Kardashian gave advice to her sister Khloé at her baby shower!

Kim Kardashian and her family have made their comeback on Disney+ to the delight of their fans. Indeed, the clan returned to the . Khloé Kardashian has said more about her son.

The arrival of a new baby

A few months ago, Khloé Kardashian fans learned that the latter was going to become the mother of a little boy. Before Tristan Thompson’s umpteenth deception, the two had made .

This time, Khloé Karadashian and Tristan Thompson had appealed to a surrogate mother. Thinking that their story could start on a good basis, Kim Kardashian’s sister had wished embark on this project.

Unfortunately, she learned that True’s father. But that’s not all. His mistress had a little boy from the basketball player. Since this case, Khloé Kardashian refused to speak to him.

On the other hand, she learned at the same time that a surrogate mother was expecting their child. The latter was born a few months ago already. On social networks, the young woman has exercise discretion.

His fans were still able to learn a little more thanks to The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian has also given advice to her sister. Indeed, during Khloé’s baby shower, she gave a lovely speech.

Kanye West’s ex said: “You have no idea how much love this baby is going to bring you. And I’m just happy that you finally got to the place where you accept this in your life” .

Khloé Kardashian supported by Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian also said: “Because I know everything has been so difficult for you. And that makes me really sad for you. There is no one who deserves as much happiness as you” .

Before adding: “You can’t see it now, but this baby is going to bring you so much love, joy and happiness into your life. He will show you what true love looks like. And that’s all that matters” .

Kim Kardashian also revealed to her sister: “You won’t remember what life is like without him” . Comforting words. Especially since Khloé Kardashian had no didn’t want to celebrate the arrival of her baby.

Indeed, she hasn’t been able to move on since the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal. For her part, the mother of Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm explained: “It’s really tricky” .

“Because she doesn’t want to celebrate anything. But we want to start changing his mindset. We have to start shifting the energy a bit so that there is a bit of positivity and light during this period” .

For her part, the mother of Kim Kardashian shares the same opinion. Kris Jenner told Khloé: “I feel like you’re a little numb, that’s a lot, and my emotion comes from wishing you would enjoy it more” .