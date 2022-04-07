Kim Kardashian has finally found peace and happiness in the arms of Pete Davidson

kim kardashian She was very excited when talking about her new romance and admits finally finding peace and happiness in the arms of Pete Davidson. The family of the businesswoman also took the opportunity to give her opinion on her relationship with the comedian.

Since Kim Kardashian revealed that she was dating Pete Davidson, she has been the subject of conversation in every interview. Especially after she survived constant cyber attacks by her ex-husband, kanye-west.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Pete Davidson

Through a preview of the ABC News special with “GMA” co-host Robin Roberts, the reality TV star admitted to being very happy with her new relationship. Kim Kardashian assured that she finally has a quiet romance with Peter Davidson after a stormy divorce.

“I’m the dating type of girl, definitely. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan to spend a lot of time with that person.”, revealed the socialite to Roberts. “Obviously I want to take my time, but I am very happy and very content and it is a good feeling just to be at peace”.

On the other hand Chris Jenner gave his take on Pete Davidson, saying, “Pete is great. He really is a very nice boy”. While Khloé Kardashian stressed how happy she makes her sister: “he just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time.”

The special will air this Wednesday, April 6 at 8 pm on ABC and we will be able to see Kris Jenner with her daughters, Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian. The four have an extensive conversation with Robin Roberts in which they could not miss mentioning the new courtship of the creator of Skims.