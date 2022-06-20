Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West for Father’s Day

On the occasion of Father’s Day which took place this Sunday, June 19, Kim Kardashian sent a beautiful tribute to her ex-husband Kanye West.

Separated from Kanye West for more than a year and a half and officially divorced from the 45-year-old rapper and entrepreneur last March, Kim Kardashian has not really been spared by the latter following this separation. After he accused him of raising their children in a bad way, Ye widely attacked Kim and especially his new companion Pete Davidson on social networks. Despite everything, the American reality star does not seem to hold a grudge against the father of her 4 children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – to whom she returned a beautiful tribute this Sunday, June 19, Father’s Day. In a series of messages published in her Instagram story, she sent a few words to Kanye West: “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day Ye”.

Kim Kardashian salutes the memory of her father

A beautiful message for a Kanye of whom we have heard very little in recent months, except that rumors of separation with Chaney Jones, whom he had approached after his breakup with Julia Fox, have circulated there. a few weeks ago. Before addressing his former companion, Kim K also wanted to pay tribute to his father-in-law Bruce Jenner, who has become Caitlyn for several years. Finally, she also took the opportunity to salute the memory of her father, Robert, a famous lawyer who notably defended OJ Simpson and who died in 2003, at the age of 59: “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!”.