Kim Kardashian regrets wearing this look in public

Kim Kardashian is considered by many to be a true style icon, but long ago, before her meteoric rise to stardom, fashion wasn’t her cup of tea!

Indeed, the one who now wears dresses and clothes made to measure by the greatest designers, did not have the same fiber fashion 15 years ago today.



Getty Images

Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala in 2019

It was more specifically in 2006 that Kim Kardashian performed her worst clothing “faux pas” in life, in the form of a Fendi ensemble that you are probably familiar with!



MovieMagic

The look combining oversized belt (to put it mildly), bag and Fendi boots represents the worst trend of the 2000s and Kim knows it.

“I thought I looked fabulous. The Fendi belt? I had saved for a Fendi belt, Fendi boots, a Fendi bag. It wasn’t a hell of a look. But I thought so. And I probably chose to buy that instead of paying my rent, and I should have paid my rent,” Kim Kardashian said in an interview with E! News.



Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala in 2021

Now, Kim Kardashian is not afraid to dare with looks that are out of the ordinary, but still tries not to fall into clichés, as she did at the time.

A style lesson learned for Kim K!

