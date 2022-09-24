Kim Kardashian Reveals How Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Trip Changed ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2

To change things ! Kim Kardashian revealed how Khloe KardashianBaby’s journey – and the drama with her ex Tristan Thompson – modified season 2 of The Kardashians.

The season premiere of The Kardashiansairing Thursday, September 22, focused on Khloé’s road to baby No. 2, including Thompson’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nicholsbut that was not the original plan.

“And now flashback to the rest of the season,” Kim, 41, written via Twitter Thursday, implying that they hadn’t filmed her sister’s surrogacy trip first.

The Self-centered The author revealed that his family “didn’t want to keep you waiting for this episode to end,” which is why the story unfolded in the premiere.

Thompson, 31, originally made headlines in December 2021 when Nichols, 31, claimed he fathered his newborn son, Theo. A month later, the NBA player confirmed paternity and issued a public apology to Khloé as the couple were still dating when he conceived the baby.

In July, We Weekly confirmed that the Revenge is better naked the author was expecting her second child via surrogate with Thompson. The duo also share 4-year-old daughter True.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé said. We in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. »

Less than a month later, a source said We that the couple’s son had arrived, noting, “The baby and the mother are very happy and healthy. The insider added in August, “Khloé is so excited to expand her family.” »

During Thursday’s premiere, Khloé made it clear that she and Thompson’s second baby were conceived in November 2021, which is before she found out he was having a child with a other woman.

“It’s so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this as an afterthought,” she explained during the episode. “Why would I want to have a baby with someone who has a baby with someone else? »

The Good American co-founder explained that during the scandal, she chose to keep news of their baby boy private to protect him from the drama.

“Obviously it’s just very private and I just don’t want it to come out right now, because I want to protect my mental well-being as well as that of the surrogate and all that,” Khloé said in a post. confessional Thursday. “That’s a lot to go through at once. »

While the premiere showed Khloé’s ups and downs with the Chicago Bulls player, from whom she separated for good at the end of 2021, it also highlighted her baby shower and the birth of their son.

“I just know that everything has been so difficult for you and it makes me really sad for you – and there is no one who deserves happiness like you do,” Kim said while toasting her sister during the shower party.

After welcoming her with Thompson’s son, whose name has yet to be revealed, the former revenge body the host gushed over the joy of expanding his family. “I’m so grateful,” Khloé told the cameras. “It’s such a beautiful gift that we can have. »

The Kardashians airs Hulu Thursdays.