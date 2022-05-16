Kim Kardashian. She was insulted by Kanye West for a clothing choice.

Kim Kardashian revealed on the latest episode of The Kardashian that Kanye West was upset that she chose her own outfit for an event. She explained that he made fun of her clothing choices by comparing her to Marge Simpson.

During Episode 5 of The Kardashians, the reality TV star explained that she sometimes gets stressed about picking out her own outfits because her ex-husband oversees all of her outfits. looks for years.

Reflecting on the Fendi brown leather dress and gloves she wore to the 2021 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in November, she revealed to her sister Kourtney Kardashian that the rapper didn’t approve of the outfit and compared it to the dress worn by the matriarch of The Simpsons.

“I got to a point where I was asking him for advice on everything, down to what I was wearing. Even now I have panic attacks like, ‘What am I wearing?'” she asked, adding that her ex had advised her on what to wear for her appearance on Saturday Night Live in October, but chose her own look for the Innovator Awards. “He called me afterwards. He told me my career was over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” she revealed.

In her chat, Kim Kardashian acknowledged that she was ready to move on when she filed for divorce from the singer in February 2021, but the latter refused to sign the papers at the time. “I don’t know, I ask him all the time. He says he will and then he says, ‘Well, I don’t want a divorce, so I’m not going to sign them,’ she added. I’m still super protective of Kanye and I don’t share a lot of the negative things that happened just because he’s not here to do the show. Also, if I do something on a reality show, then it’s like, “How dare she talk about it?” And then he can do the same thing in a song and it’s so creative and expressive. It’s always, like, two different sides are expressed in two different ways and one is respected and the other is not. »

The two stars, who share four children, were both declared legally single in March. The SKIMS founder is now dating comedian Pete Davidson.

cover media