Kim Kardashian shows off tiny waist and butt in sheer white thong as she messages Kanye West with sexy pic

KIM Kardashian showed off her petite figure in a sheer white thong as fans think she’s sending a message to ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim, 41, posted the sexy photos to her Instagram page on Monday.

The series of photos show the platinum blonde reality star stepping out of the ocean.

In the photos, the Kardashian star is wearing bikini bottoms and a matching white top that says “The Incredibles.”

Another shot in the series shows Kim turning on her side in the water, revealing part of the thong.

The NSFW photos also show the Hulu star wearing a tank top under her drenched tee.

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing, “Does this hint at a Kimye comeback? »

Another wrote: “The Incredibles?! I remember when Kanye…too bad! You look beautiful. »

“How is Pete?” one reacted, referring to Kim’s current boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

Many comments refer to an old confessional that Kim and Kanye made, as they were expecting their fourth child.

Kanye, 45, gave the interview sitting next to Kim on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the interview, he said, “It’s the first time I’ve done this. I’m not really trying to do good. »

“For example, part of the reason I even thought or considered doing this interview is because of the movie ‘The Incredibles’,” he explained.

“It starts with interviews, superheroes give interviews. The woman has a big ass, and I just see our life becoming more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until we can finally fly,” he said with a laugh. .

“He would,” Kim replied with an uneasy laugh.

ANOTHER SIGN?

Fans think Kim’s Incredibles outfit is another sign that the two are back together and that she broke up with Pete.

The mum-of-four recently posted a picture of an artwork by James Turrell – an artist her ex is known to collaborate with.

Fans speculated that the post was another hint that Kanye was back in Kim’s life.

The room featured several blue lights with a vertical orb in the center.

The famous rapper also recently “liked” one of Kim’s Instagram posts, despite being rarely on social media.

IT’S FINISH?

Rumors of Kim and Pete’s split continued to swirl as the pair spent more time apart for work obligations.

A social media user recently kicked off the conversation in an online thread, predicting that the famous duo would split up this year.

Another agreed, speculating the couple would “separate after returning from Australia”, where he was filming.

A user also didn’t believe the lovebirds would last, sharing a theory that they are not a ‘real couple’.

“Kim and Pete will definitely be breaking up soon. I didn’t really buy them as a real couple, but even if they really are, I didn’t expect them to last very long, not even until the end of this year”, have -they wrote.

“I never thought they were together in the first place,” another agreed.

Another chimed in and supported the theory: “…It’s all about PR, and so is their relationship. »

Kim and Kanye share four children: North, nine; Holy, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

