Kim Kardashian shows slimmer waist than ever in $2,000 Balenciaga jumpsuit as fans fear she’s lost ‘too much’ weight

KIM Kardashian showed off her extremely slim waist in a $2,000 Balenciaga jumpsuit, fearing she was too skinny.

The reality TV star recently lost over 20 pounds. and showed off her slim figure.

Kim, 41, stepped out in Los Angeles to film Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom? wear an expensive piece.

She turned heads as she stepped out in a $2,000 black Balenciaga jumpsuit that hugged her curves and highlighted her waist, which has shrunk considerably in recent months.

The outfit featured the company name written on the piece, which had only one shoulder strap and reached to the SKKN mogul’s famous hips to accentuate its shape.

Her icy blonde hair was tied back in a sleek bun and she shielded her eyes with trendy black sunglasses.

Kim previously teased her appearance on the show online in an Instagram Story post.

She revealed in the post, which featured a photo of Hailey holding a bottle of tequila, that she played Truth or Shot.

She called the model her “favorite boyfriend”, despite her previous claims that she was not a party girl.

Kim captioned the snap, “@haileybieber who is a long time friend and confidante, really always aims to tell the truth and had me take 5 ‘true or take’ pics today. She’s my favorite drinking buddy. »

She added the hashtag “#whoisinmybathroom”.

LIGHTWEIGHT

The photo was reposted to Reddit, where users weighed in.

“You know Kim screwed up when she did a free hyper promotion,” one fan commented.

Another joked: “That’s his apology to Kendall. »

“I can’t wait to see this episode, Kim has always had a funny face for me,” joked a third user.

Noting Kim’s past comments about drinking, a fourth fan chimed in with, “5 shots is a lot for someone who insists they’re ‘not a drinker.’ I regularly drink a cocktail or two or a beer and 5 shots would put me in plaster. »

Some fans were worried that with Kim’s recent weight loss and the diet she’s put in place to make it happen, that amount of booze might be too much.

A worried fan commented in part, “She probably isn’t eating much, which would also make it worse. »

Another wrote: “I can’t believe she had 5 injections. She’s lost so much weight lately that 5 injections would practically put her in a coma. »

Kim’s height has been a hot topic lately.

YOU WELL ?

Kim appeared in a new video promoting the second season of The Kardashians wearing a skintight jumpsuit.

The mum-of-four accessorized the bodysuit, which featured a high neck and long sleeves, with a chunky silver necklace.

She wore her long hair in loose waves and framed her facial features with nude lipstick and smoky eyeshadow.

In a video she shared on Twitter, the Hulu star said, “I like this tweet for your weekly reminder on all things Kardashian. »

Earlier this month, fans shared their concern over Kim’s shrunken frame on Reddit, writing, “She looks really skinny now. »

Another added: “I wish she would stop losing weight. »

Kim has faced backlash since admitting she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala in May.

She recently hit back at criticism of her weight loss, insisting she had lost weight in a ‘healthy way’.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say, of course, that’s not a good message,” the Hulu star told Allure.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life.

“I don’t see the criticism for other people when they’ve lost weight for roles – they’re [considered] geniuses for their craft.

The star added, “There are so many things out there that are neither accurate nor true. »

PLAN DETAILS

After debuting her slimmer figure at the Met Gala, Kim revealed the extreme measures she’s taken to lose weight.

The SKIMS founder told Vogue at the event, “I tried [the dress] turned on and it did not suit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’

“I must have lost 16 pounds today. It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] this. I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks. »

And in June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum confessed she’d lost even more weight after going on a super-strict diet.

She said during an appearance on the TODAY show: “It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health, and since then I have continued to eat very healthy.

“I mean, I’ve lost 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. »

Meanwhile, The US Sun exclusively revealed that Kim’s family feared she was losing too much weight and was ‘barely sleeping’.

