Kim Kardashian social record: 200 million followers on Instagram

Two hundred million followers on Instagram. Kim Kardashian, one of the most influential, followed and loved stars in the world has reached the coveted goal. It was the same entrepreneur and model who made the announcement in a post with which she also thanks all her fans. “200 million – he writes also publishing three photos in which he is posing with a generous neckline – thank you very much for the affection”. On the photo stand out two dizzying figures: 3.8 million likes (so far) and 17 thousand and 400 comments

Last May 15, the rapper’s wife Kanye West, had announced the achievement of over one hundred and seventy million followers on the platform. It is estimated that the influencer earns an average of 910 thousand dollars for each post on his Instagram page that in 2019 alone would have earned him over 9 million dollars.

Currently Kim Kardashian is the sixth most followed person in the world on Instagram. Before her there are, from fifth to number one: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The first ever to have broken through the ceiling of 200 million followers was the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, exactly a year ago. Last September, it was the turn of singer Ariana Grande (the first woman to grab that number of followers on Instagram). By October, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had also reached the goal.