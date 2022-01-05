Kim Kardashian stopped following Miley Cyrus because of Pete Davidson’s ‘fault’

What’s happening between Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus ? The influencer has stopped following the singer on Instagram, and this could indicate a break in the relationship between the two. In this case, it might have something to do with it Pete Davidson , according to what reported by the gossip portal Page Six.

Kim Kardashian, because she stopped following Miley Cyrus

deepening





According to what reported by Page Six, Kim Kardashian would have stopped following Miley Cyrus on Instagram after the New Year’s special in Miami broadcast on NBC, in which Miley was the great protagonist. A Miley Cyrus fan account, MileyEdition, noted that as of December 10 Kardashian was following the artist’s account of “Wrecking Ball”. On the same day, Page Six reported that the singer was spotted entering in Pete Davidson’s apartment to Staten Island, where Kardashian was also intercepted a few days later, sneaking out in the morning. The fact that Kim has stopped following Miley, therefore, may be hiding a simple jealousy. A few days earlier the singer and the comedian had appeared very in tune with the “Tonight Show”: the pop star had dedicated the song “It should have been me” to the comedian with many references to Kim Kardashian, with which according to rumors Davidson would leave in October 2021. After a few days, the founder of Skims was no longer listed among Miley’s followers. Also on New Year’s Eve, 28-year-old Pete Davidson joined Miley Cyrus, 29, on stage for the New Year’s special, to perform a version of Will Smith’s “Miami” with her.