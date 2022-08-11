Kim Kardashian tells us all about her collaboration with the Beats brand

The signature minimalist aesthetic of Kim Kardashian knows no limits: of its brand Skimsfocused on sheathing lingerie, to its line of skincare products Sknn by Kim, Kim Kardashian has been able to integrate its valuable solutions into our daily lives. His latest innovation in the realm of minimalism? A collaboration with Beats Fit Pro for a trio of wireless earphones in its iconic neutral palette, which will be available from Tuesday August 16th. Beats x Kim has functionality as its watchword and is reminiscent of those essential pieces of your wardrobe that go with each of your outfits. “The concept was born out of my taste for neutral colors but I also wanted to show that technology weighs as much as clothes when it comes to style. Everything you wear on a daily basis must be easy to match, and that also applies to headphones, ”she told Vogue exclusively.

Courtesy of Beats Courtesy of Beats

A collaboration initiated by Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is a long-time customer of Beats and swears by its Beats Fit Pro. “I am a fan of the brand Beats since the first hour, I have all their novelties. Fitness is a central part of my life, I was among the first to have had the chance to test the model Beats Fit Pro Last year. These headphones are so comfortable, sometimes I even forget I’m wearing them,” she continues. To complement her basic wardrobe of minimalist T-shirts and tank tops, bikers and leggings, she sought out headphones that would embrace this style.

To make your dreams come true, Kim Kardashian knew how to surround himself well. She commissioned an artist to hand-paint a pair of headphones and together they created a series of prototypes that would lead to the collaboration. Beats x Kim. In a behind-the-scenes video of the collection, Kim Kardashian recalls: “I found an artist who agreed to paint my headphones and thought it would be a good idea to show our prototypes directly to the teams Beats. I had done this for my own pleasure and they had no such product in their catalog. I presented an innovative concept and my favorite shades to a brand that I have always admired.” Unsurprisingly, the label was instantly taken with the idea.

Courtesy of Beats

Nude colors that go with everything

Kim Kardashian revisited headphones Beats Fit Pro in three nude colors: Moon (light), Dunes (medium) and Earth (dark). Designed for those like her who are always on the go, the headphones FitPros allow unhindered freedom of movement in everyday activities, from the gym session to the day at the office. “Traditionally, consumer electronics products are offered in black and white, these are the default colors. I wanted to incorporate neutral shades that are universal and easy to wear, like headphones are. This collection is really for people who are looking for a monochromatic or minimalist look from head to toe”, explains the young woman. “Personally, I wear them with everything. They accompany me perfectly during the day: they match my leggings and my casual outfits when I go out shopping, like the loungewear I put on behind my desk. I can even match them to a look Balenciaga they are so elegant!”

Soon a playlist created by the star

“I love to dress in just one color and fall is my favorite season to come up with outfits that are extra creative. Headphones Beats x Kim are the perfect touch to complete a look, to blend in as well as to denote”, she continues. What she prefers to listen to in her Beats x Kim ? “Music and podcasts! I collaborate with Beats and AppleMusic to propose my own playlist. I want people to be able to share my experience in the most realistic way possible as soon as I put the headphones in my ears.”

The collection Beats x Kim was unveiled on August 9, 2022 and will be available on Apple.com/kim this Tuesday, August 16. In France, it will be sold exclusively online and at the Apple Store on the Champs-Élysées.