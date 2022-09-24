Kim Kardashian torn after fans spot ‘fake’ behavior in new video after her drastic weight loss raises concerns

KIM Kardashian has been torn by fans for “fake” behavior after appearing in a new video for her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

The Kardashians star teases her work with the brand, showing off her slim figure in pieces designed for her.

Kim Kardashian was accused of pretending to eat in a new video[/caption]

Fans have been talking about the star’s slim figure in recent months[/caption]

Ahead of her Milan Fashion Week show with Dolce & Gabbana, Kim, 42, shared an ad she created with the brand on Instagram.

In this one, she appeared to be licking an ice cream cone while paparazzi took pictures of her.

Fans, however, were unimpressed and accused her of faking eating after she lost over 20 pounds. since 2021.

The clip was shared on Reddit, where Kardashian’s criticism weighed in.

“Irony she loses so much weight but still eats in these ads,” one user wrote.

Another, referring to past accusations of fake eating and drinking, joked: “Oh food as props is back!”

“Lmao no just no. Like the ice in the lens and its leaving and the ice licking,” commented a third reviewer.

In the days leading up to her big debut at Milan Fashion Week, Kim had a dramatic makeover.

NEW LOOK

Fans have been buzzing about the SKIMS mogul’s appearance for some time now, criticizing everything from her hairstyle to her figure.

Kim underwent a major weight loss starting in May 2021 for the Met Gala and has continued to lose weight since then.

Amid the comment, the mum-of-two shared a new video on her Instagram story showing off her bust and modified style.

In the video, Kim was seen wearing a tight black metallic corset top that tightened her chest.

She blew a kiss towards the camera as her long lashes and lit eyes were fully exposed.

The video was only a few seconds long and had no background music.

SHOW OFF

Kim hasn’t been shy about flaunting her slim figure, even baring it all for a recent SKIMS ad.

Hours earlier, the model shared a series of sexy Polaroid photos on her Instagram Stories amid Milan Fashion Week.

The black-and-white snaps showed her posing in various brand looks, though one stood out more than the others.

In the photo, Kim donned a black bodysuit with a silver mini skirt and matching bra.

She had her long blonde locks in a high bun and wore sunglasses as she posed with an ocean view in the background.

The Hulu star’s waistline looked smaller than ever overall, which was just one of many outfits she’s modeled with the brand in recent days.

Kim was also pictured stunningly slim in a skin-tight white dress and showing off her shrunken bum while wearing a head-to-toe silver outfit in Milan.

Days earlier, Kardashian fans expressed concern over Kim’s slimmer look after she shared a video of herself heading to her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion.

The Kardashian star wore a steamy white swimsuit and covered her eyes with ray-bans.

HAIR

Kim was seen in Milan, Italy on Thursday heading to friends’ house for dinner and making a statement with her outfit and hair.

She took to the streets in an all-silver outfit designed by Dolce & Gabbana and lush, styled hair after spending the day at the brand’s headquarters.

Kim nearly spilled out of the corset she was wearing, and her buttocks were on full display in the pant-chaps combo she was wearing.

Kim has already been accused of pretending to drink in another ad[/caption]

She’s teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana for a line that will debut at Milan fashion week[/caption]

Kim started losing weight in 2021 before the Met Gala[/caption]