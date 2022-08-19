Kim Kardashian very close to Orlando Bloom at Kendall Jenner’s party!

Kim Kardashian is no longer with Pete Davidson. That said, at a party the star would have been quite close to Orlando Bloom, a friend of her ex.

Last night, Kim Kardashian went to a party hosted by Kendall Jenner for her brand of Tequilla. During the evening, the star of the Web showed quite close to Orlando Bloom. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian is recovering from her breakup

You have to admit, it’s not easy for anyone to recover from a breakup. Even Kim Kardashian is struggling to recover following the end of her romance.

And for good reason, after 9 months of relationship, the two stars broke up. But, Kim Kardashian is not not one to let go long time.

To change his mind, the star of the Web has therefore decided to drown his sorrows in work. It is believed that this method is quite effective.

A few days ago, the businesswoman partnered with Apple for a collab. An opportunity a Kim Kardashian could not miss.

Especially since this kind of proposal does not happen every day. One thing is sure, this project pleased the latter very much.

That Apple is just as much. And for good reason, the wireless headphones, which the star promoted, the Beats Fit Pro, are already out of stock.

If, on the business side, everything is going well for Kim Kardashian is going well, she sisters are not to be pitied either. Indeed, Kendall Jenner is a hit with her brand of alcohol.

Moreover, the latter organized yesterday, a Tequila 512 evening. An event during which, Kim Kardashian was quite close to Orlando Bloom.

Very close to Orlando Bloom

It’s been a few weeks since Kim Kardashian is no longer with Pete Davidson. Indeed, the two stars have decided to take different paths.

A rupture that still remains enough difficult to live for the star. And for good reason, the couple already had ideas for a possible future together.

But their story is well and truly over. So North’s mom decided not to let it get her down. It is for this reason that she works and thatshe goes out as much as possible.

Last night, Kim Kardashian was also out. Indeed, the star of the Web went to a party hosted by Kendall Jenner for its brand Tequila 512.

Among the many guests, ithere was a friend of his ex, actor Orlando Bloom. An actor with whom Pete Davidson is very close.

But, after this evening, it would seem that he is not the only one to get along well with the actor. Indeed, Kim Kardashian got very close to Orlando Bloom.

At Kendall Jenner’s party, her half-sister seemed very friendly with the 45-year-old actor. From what then to give birth rumors of a rapprochement between the two stars.

But, there is nothing to worry about for the moment. And for good reason, for the moment Kim Kardashian is not yet ready to get back into a relationship.

For his part, Orlando Bloom still shares his life with singer Katy Perry. So for now for now they are only good acquaintances.

