Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to be happy with his darling!

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian revealed that she wants Kanye West to be happy with her new sweetheart, Chaney Jones!

It has been several weeks since between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was pronounced. Both have decided to engage in a new love story.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found love again

Kim Kardashian did not wait for the formalization of her divorce with Kanye West to embark on another romance. In fact, she is very quick.

If the latter is much younger than her, this is not at all a concern for Kim Kardashian. Thanks to her darling, she finds a second youth. On the other hand, this love story did not please Kanye West at all.

The rapper did not hesitate to tackle the new couple on social networks. For his part, Pete Davidson suffered his anger. The artist even decided .

A real shock for his ex-wife who did not expect so much violence from him. However, Kanye West had decided to engage, too, in a . But the latter did not last.

Shortly before the formalization of their divorce, he got into a relationship with Chaney Jones. For her part, Kim Kardashian would be very happy that her ex-husband managed to find a new sweetheart.

In an interview with the Podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat”, the young woman made several confidences about her family. But also of the new relationship of the father of her children, Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm.

“I just want him to be happy”

About Kanye West’s new sweetheart, Kim Kardashian revealed: “I just want him to be happy and she seems like the nicest. As long as he’s happy, I don’t care what it is.” .

Kim Kardashian also added: “I think that will reflect in your life and your work, everything, and how you are a father. So I…as long as he’s happy, I really, really want this.” .

During this interview, the reality TV candidate also gave information about her relationship with Pete Davidson. She revealed that since they met on the set of Saturday Night Live, there had been a “spark” between them.

Kim Kardashian has also admitted that this famous spark never faded. Not long ago, the beauty shared a brand new photo on her Instagram account with Pete Davidson.

The mother of four children was displayed ultra close and very accomplice of his darling. Fans loved these new photos. They hope they will see the relationship of Pete Davidson and his sweetheart very soon on TV.

As a reminder, Pete Davidson. But he could well make his entrance in the rest of the show. It will still be necessary to be patient before knowing more.

In the meantime, know that the new reality TV with Kim Kardashian will be released this Thursday, April 14 on Hulu !