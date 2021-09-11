Kim Kardashian wants to build a bunker on her property

Kim Kardashian

Some residents of the Hidden Hills neighborhood urge the star to give up his plan: his villa is in fact built close to a high-pressure gas pipeline.

Kim Kardashian angers her neighbors.

In fact, the American star is thinking of building an underground bunker on his California property in Hidden Hills.

However, as legal documents obtained by The Blast report, a neighbor has already approached a judge asking for the dangerous project to be canceled, as the property is located close to a high-pressure pipeline.

In his opinion, Kardashian’s plan would pose a huge danger to the community.

Loading... Advertisements

The socialite’s project would include an underground vault, ‘spa’ and parking, as well as the addition of a guardhouse detached from the property.

Several neighborhood residents have already sent several letters of warning to the Hidden Hills Association, urging Kim to give up on her plans.

The ambitious project of Kanye West’s ex-wife would also have a considerable environmental impact.

In the statement, one of the neighbors recalled the tragedy of the explosion in San Bruno (California) in 2010, when “many people lost their lives and many houses were damaged by a gas pipeline explosion”.

The word now passes to the judge who will have to decide whether or not to stop Kardashian’s plan.