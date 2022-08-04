Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga “Trash Bag” Can Now Be Yours for $1,790

ads

This Hefty-inspired handbag comes with a hefty price tag.

In March, after sitting front row at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week in a jumpsuit made from duct tape, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to show off her gift from designer Demna: a black bag ripped off the runway from the brand new collection.

“Look what I have. I picked up the ‘garbage bag’ bag from the show. I’m so excited,” she gushed at the time, adding, “How cool is that?

Now, the head-scratching style – dubbed the Trash Pouch – has finally arrived in stores, priced at $1,790.

“I couldn’t miss the chance to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal? Demna told Women’s Wear Daily after her show.

Kardashian caught the head-scratching style months before it hit stores.kimkardashian/Instagram

Crafted from shiny leather instead of the usual plastic and available in black, white, yellow and blue, Balenciaga’s drawstring bags are sure to get some strong reactions on social media.

“They’re really trying to prank consumers at this point,” one person commented on Highsnobiety’s Instagram post about styling in stores, while another joked, “I’ve got 40 under my sink . »

A third joked, “Whoever buys this should be thrown in. »

The $1,790 bag is inspired by the humble trash bag. Balenciaga

It makes sense that Kardashian would be the first to get her hands on the haute couture Hefty bag; Balenciaga is behind some of his most controversial and controversial looks to date, from his masked moment at the 2021 Met Gala to his helmeted haute couture to the aforementioned tacky yellow jumpsuit.

And just south of two grand, Balenciaga’s trashy tote is practically a bargain compared to the five- and six-figure Hermès Birkins tucked away in Kardashian’s closet.

