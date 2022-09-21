Kim Kardashian’s credit card earrings are causing a stir

ads

Ka-ching.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to high bills from Balenciaga, her favorite fashion label – and may have poked fun at that fact with her choice of accessories on Tuesday.

Stepping out in New York to promote Season 2 of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ on ‘Good Morning America,’ the reality star rocked a pair of sought-after and sold-out Balenciaga credit card earrings.

While the style originally retailed for $425, these days you’ll have to browse resale sites if you want a pair.

“Kim K in a Balenciaga credit card earring feels a bit on the nose,” one fan tweeted, while another asked, “Are they contactless enabled? Does she tap to pay with her head at the payment terminal? »

The Skims founder caused a stir on social media when she stepped out in credit card earrings.

Reminiscent of American Express’ high-end, ultra-exclusive black card – but with Balenciaga branding, of course – the gleaming square-shaped earrings are from the house’s Spring 2020 collection, which is inspired by of the company’s power wrap and includes designer Demna’s own take on the Mastercard logo.

The ‘Kardashians’ star has been promoting Balenciaga season 2 from head to toe.

CG pictures

The ‘Kardashians’ star has been promoting Balenciaga season 2 from head to toe.

CG pictures

Kardashian, 41, wore the earrings as part of a full Balenciaga look that also included a black turtleneck with gloves, tiger print “pantashoes” sunglasses and an Hourglass fur bag (2,300 $).

Let’s hope she doesn’t lose one of those earrings in the ocean, like she did with her diamonds.

ads