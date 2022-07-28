Kim Kardashian’s Mom Kris Jenner Drops MAJOR HINT, Her Famous Daughter Is Back With Kanye West While Shopping With Khloe

KIM Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, has hinted that her famous daughter may be back with Kanye West.

It comes as she was seen shopping for a Christmas photo shoot five months before the festive season.

seven

Pictured on Wednesday, family matriarch Kris, 66, was pictured on an outing with Khloe, 38, and daughter True, four.

They were also joined by five-year-old Dream, who is Rob Kardashian’s daughter.

Khloe wore her hair in long blonde waves and dressed in a black tank top that showed off her cleavage and toned arms.

True looked happy in a pink dress as she carried a stack of dollar bills and a pink Christmas decoration.

seven

However, it’s what Kris was wearing that could hint at the reconciliation between former power couple Kim and Kanye.

The momager was spotted wearing a pair of Yeezy sneakers, designed by the famous rapper.

She cut a sleek figure in a black T-shirt and matching blackout sunglasses to complete the look.

Meanwhile, Khloe accessorized an adorable necklace that reads, “I love you,” in True’s handwriting.

seven

seven

NEVER EAZY

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in March after nearly seven years of marriage.

She has since moved on with Pete Davidson, who is 13 years younger than her.

Although Kris still hasn’t cleaned out her closet, Kim hasn’t said anything to suggest her relationship with Kanye is back.

However, Pete was recently spotted shot dead in Australia, where he is currently filming a movie.

THE PERFECT GIFT

Kris and Khloe are already gearing up for the holiday season, and by Christmas, the Good American founder will have welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson.

The baby, thought to be a boy, is due to be born any day now via a surrogate mother.

Although Khloe hasn’t romantically reconciled with Tristan, she is “incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” according to her rep.

The news of a second baby has come as a shock to many fans of the reality TV star after the Chicago Bulls player cheated on her and fathered a baby with his mistress Maralee Nichols last year.

THE MOST WONDERFUL MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Christmas is always a lavish affair for the KarJenners, and Kris loves throwing over-the-top parties.

The momagers’ famous Christmas Eve bashes have already seen appearances from a whole host of celebrity guests and high-profile performances, including a serenade from John Legend in 2018.

Last year, the family scaled back their annual bash, which was instead held at Kourtney Kardashian’s $8 million mansion.

seven